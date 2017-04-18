TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
In almost every case there id a sense of urgency.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
In almost every case there id a sense of urgency.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Black Starlets defeat Niger in friendly
The Black Starlets continued preparations for their African Junior Championship with a 2-0 victory over Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.
A goal in each half from Sulley Ibrahim and Gabriel Leveh provided Paa Kwasi Fabin’s young players the required boost as they prepare for the continental competition.
Sulley Ibrahim scored the opener after he was played through by Mohammed Iddriss. The attacker went past his marker and calmly slotted in the opener.
Tema Youth’s Gabriel Leveh capitalized on a defensive blunder by the Nigeriens to double the lead for the Starlets seven minutes into the second half.
The Starlets squandered several chances to increase the tally as the scoreline remained the same.
The two teams will play again on Thursday at the same venue.
Ghana pushed harder for more goals but the visitors guarded their net to avoid a humiliation, settling for the 2-0 defeat.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]