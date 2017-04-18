TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
All expectations have no limitationsBy: Ohene Brenyah Godfre
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
All expectations have no limitationsBy: Ohene Brenyah Godfre
Sanchez and Ozil rescue lacklustre Arsenal at Middlesbrough
Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil were enough to rescue a win for Arsenal away at Middlesbrough, keeping alive the Gunners’ hopes of finishing in the top four.
Arsenal started the game 10 points adrift of fourth place, and Middlesbrough were six points away from climbing out of the relegation zone.
Arsene Wenger started the match with three at the back, giving Rob Holding a rare start. While neither side impressed in the first half, Sanchez curled in a fine free-kick past a static Brad Guzan.
In the second half, Alvaro Negredo equalised for the home side, and with 20 minutes of normal time left, Ozil won it with a low shot from close range.
With the victory, Arsenal move into sixth on goals scored, while 'Boro now look doomed in their attempts to stay up. Arsenal's post-match celebrations betrayed their relief after a difficult period.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]