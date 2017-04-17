modernghana logo

Granada midfield ace Mubarak Wakaso suspended for Sevilla clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will serve a one-match ban on Friday when Granada travel to Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga.

Wakaso tallied five yellow cards in the 3-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

According to the Spanish Federation totting system, a player will serve a one-match suspension if he collects five yellows

Wakaso, on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos, has scored one goal in nine league matches.

Mubarak Wakaso

