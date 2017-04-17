TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
crisis ignored is catastrophe assured.By: Kellics Klubi
Granada midfield ace Mubarak Wakaso suspended for Sevilla clash
Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will serve a one-match ban on Friday when Granada travel to Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga.
Wakaso tallied five yellow cards in the 3-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday.
According to the Spanish Federation totting system, a player will serve a one-match suspension if he collects five yellows
Wakaso, on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos, has scored one goal in nine league matches.
