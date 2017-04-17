TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
"SOME LESSONS OF LIFE CANNOT BE THOUGHT. THEY MUST BE LIVED TO BE WELL UNDERSTOOD"By: NANA QWAMY BAMFO
Match Report: Ghana 2-0 Niger - Confident Black Starlets lash Niger U17 in friendly
Ghana U17 side The Black Starlets handed their Nigerien counterparts a 2-0 defeat in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.
A goal each from Sulley Ibrahim and Ayiah Eric in each half forced the painful defeat down the throat of the promising Young Menas.
Ghana appeared to have gotten the opener in the 25th minute when Sulley Ibrahim set up Ayiah Eric but goalie for Niger Khalid Lawali came out on time to save the situation.
Five minutes later, Mohammed Iddriss intelligently turned round two midfielders, tailored a brillant pass to Sulley Ibrahim who speedily took in his marker and sent a powerful drive under the roof of the net to give Ghana the lead.
Ghana could have increased the tally before the break but Niger shot stopper Khalid Lawali made a cat-like save to deny Ghana another goal when Sulley Ibrahim drove home an intelligent curler.
Both teams returned from the break energised for action but it was Ghana that got the best in the initial stages.
Leveh Gabriel capitalised on a defensive indecision by the Nigeriens to increase the tally for the Starlets seven minutes into the second half.
Ghana pushed harder for more goals but the visitors guarded their net to avoid a humiliation, settling for the 2-0 defeat.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
