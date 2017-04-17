modernghana logo

Matthew Amoah bags hat-trick for Halsteren in Dutch amateur league

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Veteran striker Matthew Amoah scored a hat-trick for Dutch amateur side Halsteren in their 5-1 win over HV & CV Quick.

The ex-Ghana striker put Halsteren in the lead early on by directing in a cross from Jeroen Beerendonk.

Less than ten minutes it was 2-0 through Amoah again with assist from Jurik Zimmerman.

Jelle Voermans earned a penalty which was converted by Thomas van der Spek to make it 3-0.

Then HV & CV Quick reduced the deficit before half time.

Amoah made it 4-1 and the final goal was scored by Zimmerman.

Matthew Amoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

