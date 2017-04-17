TOP STORIES
Matthew Amoah bags hat-trick for Halsteren in Dutch amateur league
Veteran striker Matthew Amoah scored a hat-trick for Dutch amateur side Halsteren in their 5-1 win over HV & CV Quick.
The ex-Ghana striker put Halsteren in the lead early on by directing in a cross from Jeroen Beerendonk.
Less than ten minutes it was 2-0 through Amoah again with assist from Jurik Zimmerman.
Jelle Voermans earned a penalty which was converted by Thomas van der Spek to make it 3-0.
Then HV & CV Quick reduced the deficit before half time.
Amoah made it 4-1 and the final goal was scored by Zimmerman.
