FC Steaua Bucuresti owner wants Muniru Sulley sacked from club for fighting teammate

3 hours ago | Sports News

FC Steaua Bucuresti owner George Becali wants Muniru Sulley sacked from the club in the summer after the midfielder was involved in a bust-up with a teammate.

Sulley was involved in a fight with Florin Tanase and Becali wanted him dismissed  immediately.

But according to a report by Fanatik.ro, the players intervened and pleaded on his behalf.

Sulley fined 40,000 euros and not selected in the 3-0 win over Astra but was handed a starting role only to be substituted after 38 minutes in the 1-0 win at CS Craiova.

FCSB coach head coach LaurenÅ£iu Reghecampf played down the issue although the player has left Romania.

Sulley was spotted in Italy in a picture with the family of his senior brother Muntari, who plays for Pescara,

It remains to be seen whether Becali will wait for the end of the championship to officially  part ways with Muniru or will do so sooner.

