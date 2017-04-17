TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
He who throws the ball against the wall bounces back to him.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
He who throws the ball against the wall bounces back to him.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
FC Steaua Bucuresti owner wants Muniru Sulley sacked from club for fighting teammate
FC Steaua Bucuresti owner George Becali wants Muniru Sulley sacked from the club in the summer after the midfielder was involved in a bust-up with a teammate.
Sulley was involved in a fight with Florin Tanase and Becali wanted him dismissed immediately.
But according to a report by Fanatik.ro, the players intervened and pleaded on his behalf.
Sulley fined 40,000 euros and not selected in the 3-0 win over Astra but was handed a starting role only to be substituted after 38 minutes in the 1-0 win at CS Craiova.
FCSB coach head coach LaurenÅ£iu Reghecampf played down the issue although the player has left Romania.
Sulley was spotted in Italy in a picture with the family of his senior brother Muntari, who plays for Pescara,
It remains to be seen whether Becali will wait for the end of the championship to officially part ways with Muniru or will do so sooner.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]