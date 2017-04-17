TOP STORIES
Bernard Morrison struggling for game time under Orlando Pirates coach
Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison is struggling for game time under new Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret.
Jonevret has largely stuck to the same matchday team since he took over at the Orlando Stadium in February, with only the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup to contest.
And with Pirates boasting one of the largest squads in the league, they do not have the same opportunities as Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits, who all have CAF competition to contest, where squad depth is paramount and most players find themselves rotationally in the starting XI.
This has affected Morrison and some 11 other players.
"We've got a lot of players at Orlando Pirates and we've a big squad and we're playing [in the league] and now the cup," said Jonevret.
"You've SuperSport [United], [Mamelodi] Sundowns, and few other clubs who are playing regularly in Africa also. They can change [their squads] a little bit more but it's tough, it's tough for many players in Orlando Pirates right now because they don't have the second-team games either, so it's difficult for them.
"I can understand that they are thinking about 'I need more game time' and things like that.
"Also, it is so important, because it's what we are doing at the training ground everyday, that [selecting the same team] is going to give us the results we are looking for. So it's so important that... but they've been great players out there.
"We've more players in the tribune [clubhouse] than on the pitch but it's important that they train well and they support the bench... that is important.
"And then you'll have to say after the end of the season [to those who are not playing] and I can understand that a few players are finding it tough out there because they are not close to the team."
