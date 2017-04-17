modernghana logo

PHOTOS: Defender Sam Mensah celebrates Swedish Cup triumph with Östersunds FK

- ghanasoccernet.com
17 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Sam Mensah scored the opening goal for Ostersunds FK who beat NorrkÃ¶ping 4-1 on Thursday night to win the Swedish Cup.

The defender found the back of the net after just eight minutes and it spurred Ostersunds FK to claim the title at the expense of IFK Norrkoping.

