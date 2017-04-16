TOP STORIES
Aduana coach vows to work on psyche on his players
DormaaAhenkro (B/A), April 16, GNA - Head Coach of Aduana Stars, Yussif Abubakar, has said he will work on the mental fortitude of his players to withstand pressure from supporters, especially during home matches.
According to the coach, his players have over the weeks been struggling with tactics on the field due to excessive pressure from the supporters to win at all cost adding that, their last draw game with Wa All Stars at the Osagyefo OseadeyoAgyemang Badu I Stadium, in Dormaa Ahenkro, was due to excessive pressure from the fans.
Speaking in a post-match interview, the coach said, the pressure affected the psyche of the players and their game adding that, he will henceforth work on that to ensure positive delivery from the players.
He said though they had a draw against Wa All Stars, he was never disappointed with the performance of the team stressing 'it's not a bad results obtaining five points instead of six points in the last two games played so far.
'The team had lost to Wa All Stars in Dormaa and on the second round in Wa, which was to become the decider for the winner of the league during last season. I kept telling the players if they don't come down and play their normal game pattern, we will have ourselves to blame. I tried to control it and we are even lucky we didn't concede a goal because our opponents had a chance.' He added.
The match, an outstanding Match Day 9 league fixture had to be honoured after it had been postponed following Wa All Stars participation in afour nation West African Football Union (WAFU) tourney in Senegal. l discipline.
GNA
By Robert TachieMenson
