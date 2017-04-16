TOP STORIES
Elmina Sharks force Hearts to draw at Accra
Accra, April 16, GNA - Elmina Sharks manage to pick a point in their 12th week Ghana Premier League match against Accra Hearts of Oak, at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Sunday.
It was a goal apiece for each side at the end of the 90 minutes.
Hearts, who recorded two straight wins before the match was expecting a treble, but were frustrated by the visitors whose agenda was to at least pick a draw in the match.
The visitors however drew the first blood in the 59th minute when Joseph Mensah capitalized on a defensive blunder to beat Samuel Akurugu.
Hearts equalized three minutes later, through spectacular free kick delivered by Winful Cobbinah.
Hearts mounted intense pressure for the winner, but series of efforts from Kouassi Alexander, Cosmos Dauda and Bright Lukman, failed to yield the match winner.
The closest was during time-added-on, when Kouasi's shot from the edge of the box hit the cross bar to deny Hearts the lead.
Both sides had to settle for a point each at the end of the 90th minute. GNA
