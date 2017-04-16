TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
Education is the cleaning of mind.By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)
Niger U17 train at Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Starlets friendly
Niger U17 side trained at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Ghana in Accra.
It is the first of two matches lined for the two sides ahead of next month's Africa Under 17 Championship in Gabon.
The second encounter with the same opponent will take place at he same venue three days later on Thursday, 20 April.
Last month, the Starlets drew 2-2 with Tanzania in Dar es Salam.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]