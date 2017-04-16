modernghana logo

Niger U17 train at Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Starlets friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
12 hours ago | Sports News

Niger U17 side trained at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday ahead of tomorrow's friendly against Ghana in Accra.

It is the first of two matches lined for the two sides ahead of next month's Africa Under 17 Championship in Gabon.

The second encounter with the same opponent will take place at he same venue three days later on Thursday, 20 April.

Last month, the Starlets drew 2-2 with Tanzania in Dar es Salam.

