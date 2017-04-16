TOP STORIES
Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 AshantiGold- Miners woes continue as C.K Akunnor's reign starts with defeat
Head coach of AshantiGold Charles Akunnor's suffered a 1-0 defeat in his maiden game at the hands of Inter Allies in week 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the El -Wak Stadium.
Inter Allies got off to a flying start in the encounter as they pressed the much maligned Miners but could not break the deadlock.
Their impressive start to the game was rewarded in the 42nd minute as midfielder Prince Baffoe poked his side ahead before the first half was brought to a close by referee Prince Amoah.
The script did not change in the second stanza as the home side showed determination and collected the maximum points.
Allies move to 12th on the spot with 14 points after 12 games.
