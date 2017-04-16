modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Match Report: Inter Allies 1-0 AshantiGold- Miners woes continue as C.K Akunnor's reign starts with defeat

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 hours ago | League Report

Head coach of AshantiGold Charles Akunnor's suffered a 1-0 defeat in his maiden game at the hands of Inter Allies in week 12 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the El -Wak Stadium. 

  Inter Allies got off to a flying start in the encounter as they pressed the much maligned Miners but could not break the deadlock. 

Their impressive start to the game was rewarded in the 42nd minute as midfielder Prince Baffoe poked his side ahead before the first half was brought to a close by referee Prince Amoah.

The script did not change in the second stanza as the home side showed determination and collected the maximum points.

Allies move to 12th on the spot with 14 points after 12 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo

16 April 2017

Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares

13 hours ago

Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R

19 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Men...

quot-img-1the cave you fear to enter contain the treasure you seek

By: evans damoah quot-img-1
body-container-line