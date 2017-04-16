TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
time is goldBy: jamane
Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Elmina Sharks - Gritty Sharks frustrate Phobians
Hearts of Oak were made to endure a frustrating day after being held to a 1-1 draw by a gritty Elmina Sharks on Sunday.
Sharks drew first blood through Joseph Mensah's 59th minute effort, only for Winful Cobbinah to put the Phobians back on level terms in the 63rd minute.
The first 45 minutes was an action-packed affair as both sides poured men forward in a bid to break the deadlock. Paul Acquah, who has been in fine form this season, squandered Hearts best chance, while at the opposite end of the pitch, Joseph Mensah forced a brilliant save from Samuel Akurugu.
The second stanza started at a cautious tempo but sprang to life on 59 minutes when Mensah opened the scoring with a neat effort.
Hearts didn't let the goal deter them, though, as they renew their efforts and eventually drew level four minutes courtesy returnee winger Winful Cobbinah who hit a superb strike.
Hearts pressed for the winning goal but were unable to find it. Alex Kouami coming close in injury time as his effort hit the crossbar.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]