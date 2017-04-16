modernghana logo

Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Nicholas Gyan heads Crabs to victory

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 hours ago | League Report

Nicholas Gyan returned to the scoresheet as his solitary goal gave Ebusua Dwarfs a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in Cape Coast.

The Dwarfs was left unmarked inside the box and he headed home a cross.

The Cape Coasters nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute but they fail to capitalize on a rare mistake by Chelsea defender by Nicholas Opoku.

In the 37th minute, Stephen Amankona missed a glorious opportunity.

The striker found himself one on one with the goalkeeper but fired past the post.

