We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
ALL DIE BE DIEBy: AKUFFO ADDO
Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Nicholas Gyan heads Crabs to victory
Nicholas Gyan returned to the scoresheet as his solitary goal gave Ebusua Dwarfs a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in Cape Coast.
The Dwarfs was left unmarked inside the box and he headed home a cross.
The Cape Coasters nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute but they fail to capitalize on a rare mistake by Chelsea defender by Nicholas Opoku.
In the 37th minute, Stephen Amankona missed a glorious opportunity.
The striker found himself one on one with the goalkeeper but fired past the post.
