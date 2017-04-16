TOP STORIES
Match Report: Aduana Stars 3-0 Tema Youth- Ogya boys too strong for sorry Tema Youth side
Aduana Stars were dominant in their week 12 encounter against Tema Youth at they carried the day by 3-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.
The Ogya boys lived up to the favourites tag as they controlled the game right from the blast of referee Timothy Obuobisa whistle.
Midfielder Noah Martey put the home side ahead in the 37th minute when he latched on to a rebound just outside the 18-yard box to give his the advantage.
Nathaniel Asamoah doubled the lead for his side in the 50th minute after his close range shot squirm past goalkeeper Suleiman.
In the 80th minute, substitute Tanko Mohammed extended Aduana lead to 3-0 with a sublime finish, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin.
Aduana maintain their 2nd position on the log, one points adrift of leaders WAFA.
