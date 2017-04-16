modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Match Report: Aduana Stars 3-0 Tema Youth- Ogya boys too strong for sorry Tema Youth side

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 hours ago | League Report

Aduana Stars were dominant in their week 12 encounter against Tema Youth at they carried the day by 3-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday. 

The Ogya boys lived up to the favourites tag as they controlled the game right from the blast of referee Timothy Obuobisa whistle.

Midfielder Noah Martey put the home side ahead in the 37th minute when he latched on to a rebound just outside the 18-yard box to give his the advantage.

Nathaniel Asamoah doubled the lead for his side in the 50th minute after his close range shot squirm past goalkeeper Suleiman.

In the 80th minute,  substitute Tanko Mohammed extended Aduana lead to 3-0 with a sublime finish, which proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

Aduana maintain their 2nd position on the log, one points adrift of leaders WAFA.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo

16 April 2017

Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares

13 hours ago

Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R

19 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Men...

quot-img-1Turning another look when your dreams and aspirations failed to pun-out is a sign of your breakthrough.

By: By: Yeboah Abraham quot-img-1
body-container-line