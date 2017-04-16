TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
A tale told by an idiot is full of sounds and fury, signifying nothingBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Match Report: WA All Stars 1-0 Asante Kotoko - Ainoonson misses penalty as Porcupine Warriors slump to defeat
Asante Kotoko squandered a second-half penalty, before slumping to a 1-0 defeat to defending champions WA All Stars at the Malik Jabir park to begin the post-Zdravko Lugarusic era.
Kweku Asuandzie Baffoe scored 10 minutes to half-time and goalkeeper Richard Ofori made some key saves to help the Northern Blues hold on for victory and condemn kotoko to their fifth consecutive league game without a win.
Abeiku Ainoonson missed the penalty in the 58th minute, when his tame shot was blocked by the experience Richard Ofori.
The Porcupine Warriors dominated play in the 30 minutes but failed to make the most of possession before the home side opened the scoring minutes after finding their feet in the contest. Asuandzie Baffoe capitalised on poor defending and bundled his effort home.
In the second half, Kotoko doubled their efforts and it almost paid off. Defender Abeiku Ainoonson should have converted from penalty spot to salvage point for the troubled side. They wasted two glorious chances thereafter.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]