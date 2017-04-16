TOP STORIES
Prince Baffoe scores Inter Allies 100th Ghana Premier League goal
Midfielder Prince Baffoe scored Inter Allies 100th Ghana Premier League goal on Sunday in their 1-0 win over AshantiGold.
Baffoe delivered a low drive to beat goalkeeper George Apronti at the El Wak Sports Stadium.
It was the club's 102nd match in the Ghana top-flight.
This season (2016/17) marks the club's fourth straight season in the Ghana Premier League after gaining promotion, four years ago.
Inter Allies recorded 34 wins, 30 draws and 37 defeats with 94 goals conceded with 36 clean sheets.
