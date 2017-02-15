West Ham United’s chairman defends under-performing Andre Ayew

West Ham United chairman David Gold had to come to the defense of under fire record signing Andre Ayew who has failed to live up to the billing so far after joining from Swansea in the summer.

Ayew joined West Ham from Premier League rivals Swansea City in the summer of 2016.

According to The Guardian , the Hammers had to pay the Swans a transfer fee of £20.5 million in order to secure the services of the Ghana international.

The 27-year-old winger has scored one goal and created four chances in 12 Premier League appearances so far this season.

A long-term injury has prevented Ayew from playing regularly for the Hammers this season.

Ayew is a good player and cost 20m. dg https://t.co/ILVuQW4w9V

— David Gold (@davidgold) February 11, 2017

