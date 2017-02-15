Gideon Mensah: The long term solution to Ghana's left back problems

The Black Stars of Ghana in the past few years, have had Baba Abdul Rahman as their sole option for the left back role.

The team has struggled to find a competent second choice left back which has raised lots of questions and calamity befell the team as Baba Rahman got injured 40 minutes through our AFCON campaign.

Now the question is “WHO IS THE MAN TO CHALLENGE BABA RAHMAN FOR THE LEFT BACK POSITION”?

Well, 18-year-old Ghanaian football player, Gideon Mensah who currently plays as a left back for Austrian side, FC Liefering until June 2021 and Red Bull Salzburg U-19 side is the one to beat now.

Gideon played for WAFA before departing to the Austrian side was in the books of both Portuguese Giants Benfica and French Giants LOSC Lille after having trials at both clubs.

Gideon who wears the number 14 shirt for both FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg is a versatile player, very skilful on the ball and beats his markers with cheeky ease and a regular RBS U19 in the ongoing youth Champions League.

Here is a reason why Gideon Mensah should be called to the Black Stars.

APPEARANCES: 19

WINS: 13

DRAWS:3

LOSSES: 3

ASSISTS: 4

PASSES PER MATCH: 46.34

BIG CHANCES CREATED: 11

CROSSES: 21

CROSS ACCURACY : 56%

THROUGH BALLS: 13

ACCURATE LONG BALLS: 19