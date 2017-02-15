Kwesi Nyantakyi was not elected to win AFCON - Osei Palmer

Management Member of the Black Stars, Winfred Kwaku Osei Parma has rejected calls for Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to step down.

According to the owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, calls for the exit of Nyantakyi are ‘’unjustifiable” and should not be treated with any seriousness.

The experienced legal practitioner has been widely criticized by a mass number of people after the 2017 Nations Cup tournament following the Black Stars failure to win Ghana its fifth AFCON title in Gabon but Palmer believes those calls are unfounded,

“It’s not practicable because I don’t think we voted President Nyantakyi into office to win AFCON. T is not the parameter we set for him. We only voted for him to develop Ghana Football so where from the call that he should vacate his position simply because the Black Stars failed to win the just ended Nation’s Cup trophy in Gabon.”

“Are Ghanaians trying to tell us that all the qualified countries only went to Gabon to just participate at the tournament or they came to win? For me I think every team came to win the cup and that is why Cameroon won because they had prepared well they took the right set of players hence emerging champions at the tournament at the expense of experienced Egyptians side.

“What exactly have Kwesi Nyantakyi done to resign from his presidency, after all he didn’t select players for the tournament so why would you force him to resign, It is either those advocating for his resignation have a motive or what we call prior motive or had a preconceived motive that should Ghana fail to win the AFCON he would be forced to resign.

Parma however advised Ghanaians to exercise restraint and channel their grievances or lobby for delegates to vote against the FA Capo in 2019 at congress if they fail he doesn’t worth the GFA presidency again rather than calling for this unlawful act.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports