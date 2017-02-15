Dr. K.K Sarpong wants the Black Stars to be fed with local players

Former Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong has disclosed our national team can be stronger if we bring in more locally based players than relying on foreign based players.

Most locally based players are not getting Black Stars call up due to the nature of the Premier League

The hopes of making it four straight world cup appearances in Russia 2018 is hugely in doubt after losing 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria

But Dr. Sarpong however believes for the Black Stars to redeem it strength and image, local players must be given a call up.

“We must put in a rigorous exercise of developing our local football talents to feed the Black Stars. Over reliance on players who have been groomed outside the country has been our bane because those players do not understand our culture and philosophy.

“Most of them do not have any close ties to Ghana so it is easy for them to turn their backs on the country when we need them most.” He told Accra based Happy FM.

“Look at Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck. He is one player who could have easily played for Ghana but he decided to play for England instead because he understands their culture better.

“The two football giants in Ghana, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, must lead the process of developing the local talents so that we can have a set of locally groomed players who can fit into the national team.”

Dr Sarpong is now the Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC)

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports