Sports News | 15 February 2017 23:02 CET

Ghana FA raves about Premier League opening weekend success

The Ghana Football Association has expressed satisfaction with attendance and quality on the opening day of the Premier League.

'If you heard reports of the attendances at the various league centres, it's great and wonderful,'' Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara told Class FM Sports.

''We at the association are very happy about the situation and want to see more people troop to the various games. We, therefore, urge the various clubs to do more in terms of promoting their games.

''If someone tells you the Ghana Premier league is dead, the person must be kidding.''

