I will be disappointed if Nyantakyi resigns – Osei Palmer

An Executive Committee member of the Ghana FA and bankroller for Premiership side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Palmer has urged President Kwesi Nyantakyi to resist calls demanding his resignation.

The Wa All Stars team owner has been under immense pressure since Ghana's failure to win the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Proponents of Nyantakyi's exit believe he has exhausted his football ideas hence the need to make way for a different personality to lead the football federation.

But speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua Sports Arena, hosted by Kofi Larbi [ Governor] the football administrator who also serves on the Black Stars management committee says the exit calls are 'uncalled for and unjustifiable'.

Osei Palmer further described the outcry as 'unlawful' adding that ''the only way Mr. Nyantakyi would leave his position is when he's rejected by delegates at Congress.'

'It's uncalled for because I don't think we voted President Nyantakyi into office to win AFCON for us; that is not the parameter we set for him. We only voted for him to develop Ghana football so where from the call that he should vacate his position simply because the Black Stars failed to win the just ended Nation's Cup trophy in Gabon,' said Palmer.

He added: 'Are Ghanaians trying to tell us that all the qualified countries only went to Gabon to just participate at the tournament or they came to win? For me, I think every team came to win the Cup and that is why Cameroon won because they had prepared well. They took the right set hence emerging champions at the tournament at the expense of an experienced Egyptians side'

'What exactly has Kwesi Nyantakyi done to resign from his presidency? After all, he didn't select players for the tournament so why would you force him to resign? It is either those advocating for his resignation have a motive or what we call prior motive or had a pre-conceived motive that should Ghana fail to win the AFCON he would be forced to resign'.

'For me, I will be highly disappointed in Kwesi Nyantakyi if he resigns because he has to be tough and be able to stand pressure. We voted for him and we are comfortable with his job so far - where from this pressure on the man to quit his job. Have you heard about Egypt and the other participating teams asking their respective Federation heads to resign after failing to win the Nations Cup?' he asked.

Osei Palmer however advised Ghanaians to exercise restraint and channel their grievances or lobby for delegates to vote against the FA Capo in 2019 at congress if they feel he doesn't worth the GFA presidency again.

By: Abusuafmonline



