Sports News | 15 February 2017 18:13 CET

Gyan scores on AFCON return as Al Ahli win convincingly in UAE

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars captain capped his return from 2017 Africa cup of Nations to Al Ahli with a goal as the club romp to convincing victory on Wednesday night

Asamoah Gyan scored the last goal in Al Ahli's 3-0 win over Hatta in the Arabian Gulf League.

Gyan came off the bench in the 81st minute and needed just two minutes to announce his presence on the pitch.

Former Sunderland star, who is on-loan from Shanghai SIPG, has now scored three league goals in nine appearances.

Ahmed Khalil bagged a brace in the 28th and 76th minutes respectively.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

