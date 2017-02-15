Asamoah Gyan scores on AFCON return for UAE giants Al Ahli

Asamoah Gyan returned to scoring ways on Wednesday when scored the last goal in Al Ahli's 3-0 win over Hatta in the Arabian Gulf League.

Gyan came off the bench in the 81st minute and needed just two minutes to announce his presence on the pitch.

The Ghana captain, who is on-loan from Shanghai SIPG, has now scored three league goals in nine appearances.

Ahmed Khalil bagged a brace in the 28th and 76th minutes respectively.

Asamoah Gyan



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com