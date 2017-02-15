Kotoko will thrive without me - injured captain Amos Frimpong

Skipper of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong says the team has enough quality to cope with his absence after sustaining a dislocated wrist in their opening Premier League game against Liberty Professionals.

Frimpong explained that Kotoko has players who can equally fill his position when he is unavailable for selection.

The 29-year-old will be on the sidelines for over 4-6 weeks after injuring himself in their narrow 2-1 win on Sunday.

He will miss Kotoko games against Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Ashantigold, Elmina Sharks and WAFA with his injury.

In an interview with Footballghana, Frimpong said: "I don't think the team will miss me because we equally have players who are ready to play in my absence".

"These players possess a lot of quality and I believe they will do a good job in my absence," he added.

