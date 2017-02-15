I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ben Mensah: Hearts fans vote goalkeeper as Man of the Match in Inter Allies draw

Hearts of Oak fans on social media have unanimously voted for goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah as the fans man-of-the-match in the match against Inter Allies.

The goalkeeper was in impressive form in the club's first game of the season, standing between Inter Allies and victory.

But he was overlooked for the official man-of-the-match, with accolade going to an Inter Allies player, Hearts fans have voted for him as the club's MOTM from Monday's game.

Ben Mensah polled 51% of the votes on Twitter and recorded an impressive 75 votes on Facebook from the fans.

Other contenders for the Hearts fans MOTM award were Inusah Musah (17%), Malik Akowuah (23%) and Vincent Atingah (9%).

Credit: accraheartsofaksc.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

