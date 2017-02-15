Ghana striker Jordan Ayew feeling at home at new club Swansea

Jordan Ayew says he is feeling confident and settled after making the move from Aston Villa to Swansea City.

Ayew made the deadline-day switch to the Liberty Stadium in a deal that saw Wales international Neil Taylor go the other way after the latter fell down the pecking order under new manager Paul Clement.

The Ghana international had a disappointing time at Villa Park and he only managed to score nine goals from 51 league appearances in a spell that saw him feature for the Midlanders in the both the Premier League and the Championship.

He is now hoping to kickstart his career after arriving in Wales, though, and the 25-year-old, whose brother Andre enjoyed a season playing for the Swans, admits he feels refreshed.

"Last year I wasn't consistent. Why? I don't know, maybe because of the situation," he told the Daily Mail "But now I'm coming into a team where I feel the confidence from the club, the coach and the players.

"I have not really enjoyed my football for the last 18 months. But Swansea have given me the chance to come here and I just want to do my best."

