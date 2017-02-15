I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Hearts Goalie Ben Mensah Is A Black Stars Material – F. Nelson

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ben Mensah
Ben Mensah

Mr. Frank Nelson, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) believes Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Ben Mensah, is a good prospect for the future, as he could prove his worth if given the chance, in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The young goalkeeper, displayed some terrific goalkeeping skills full of confidence and agility in post, as he helped Accra Hearts of Oak secure a point against Inter Allies at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Frank Nelson said Mensah’s quality in the goal post can’t be disputed, as he will be very crucial for Hearts and subsequently make a mark in the senior national team when call upon.

“For me nothing will stop Ben Mensah from making the national team, he is top level goalkeeper who is endowed with confidence and agility since his days at New Edubiase which prompted us to go for his services.

“If he is given the chance in the national team I think he can prove his worth, ” Nelson said in an interview.

Hearts of Oak will face Medeama SC at home on Sunday, 19 February, 2017 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Who comes out of the jungle finds crocodiles. (Qui sort de la jungle - Trouve les crocodiles)
ft_top_line

