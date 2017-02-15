Accra Great Olympics Is The Club To Watch – Pappoe

Fred Pappoe, a Director of Accra Great Olympics believe they will cause sensation this season though they have not targeted to win the Premier league.

Speaking to yours truly, he said Olympics just want to survive the season and in the next season, AGOSU fans can expect the trophy.

According to Pappoe, a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive, his club want to be quite and not make noise because their fans are already noisy.

“We want to start the season well and end very well. We are not one of the contenders, but s you know in football anything can happen. We are just going to be competitive as we give opportunity to young players to display their talent” he said.

Fred Pappoe urged the media to give equal coverage to all clubs and commended Star Times for supporting Ghana Football.

He stressed the AGOSU fans will not miss Olympics matches on Metro TV, but they should come to the stadium and be seen on the screens.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics caused another news when they were reported to be registering a player when the season has kicked off.

Former Heart of Lions player, Asiamah Badu was registered by Oly at the last minute and fans want to see or know how special he is.