Sports News | 15 February 2017 16:07 CET

Hearts goalkeeper Ben Mensah earns plaudits after sterling performance against Inter Allies


Hearts goalkeepers trainer James Jerry has heaped praise on Ben Mensah.

Mensah stood in between the sticks as Hearts drew 0-0 against Inter Allies in their opening Premier League game on Sunday.

The former New Edubiase shot-stopper has earned rave reviews for his sterling performance against Eleven Is To One.

"Ben Mensah's performance against Inter Allies was fantastic," he told the club official website.

"I even thought he would get the man-of-the-match. But I do not know the criteria they used to select the man-of-the-match. All the same Ben is doing well and I am happy with his performance."

