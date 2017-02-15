Former Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong backs Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi; rubbishes calls for his resignation

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr KK Sarpong says calls for Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to resign are misplaced and impotent.

There has been a campaign to get Nyantakyi to step down after another failed attempt at winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

His critics argue that he has run out of ideas after 12 years in office.

But Sarpong, who has now been appointed Chief Executive of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, says getting Nyantakyi out is not the panacea to the country's football woes.

''I don't think calls for him to step down is a good one because he was elected and it's up to those who gave him the mandate to decide and again I will say he can't be blamed for the Stars failure to win the AFCON title,'' he told Accra-based Happy FM.

''So if he leaves then the problem people are claiming to be there will be solved?

''I think it's about time we look at the team in totality because for me the team is ageing and also the way and manner players are invited that's what we should be looking at because Nyantakyi is not even in charge of the black stars management committee.''

