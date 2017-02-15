Inter Allies boosted ahead of Liberty trip as striker Isaac Osae returns to training

Inter Allies have confirmed striker Isaac Osae has returned to training after suffering an injury in their league opener against Hearts of Oak on Monday.

His return is a huge boost for the technical team ahead of Sunday's trip to Dansoman to play Liberty Professionals.

Osae was stretched off in the 59th minute and replaced by Frederick Boateng after a double footed challenge by Inusah Musah.

After a day's treatment the striker has returned to training after being passed fit by the Medical Team.

'It is not as serious as we felt, so there is no cause for alarm. He is fine and has resumed light training already,' head coach Prince Owusu is quoted by the club's official website.

