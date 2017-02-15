Under-fire Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi receives ringing backing from top football chiefs



Under-fire Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has received ringing backing from the country's top football chiefs in the wake of mounting calls for him to resign.

A massive media campaign has been waged to get Nyantakyi out of office following the Black Stars failed attempt at winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Critics argue football has stagnated under his 12-year tenure and wants to push him out before his time.

Some fanatics are planning to demonstrate against him in a bid to bring pressure to bear on him to resign.

They claim he lacks new ideas to propel the federation to higher heights and have been unrelenting in their agenda to get him out.

But he hits back at his 'envious' critics , rejecting claims football has run into cul-de-sac under his reign.

Ghana League Clubs Association boss Kudjoe Fianoo led the chorus for Nyantakyi's resignation, insisting he's ready to die to get him out.

But it appears such moves could hit a brick wall after the FIFA council member received the backing of several influential personalities in the country.

Ex-Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong has rubbished the calls while former FA boss Dr Nyaho Tamakloe insists critics can only 'shout from the rooftops.'

The country's football aficionados will stick with the astute lawyer despite the incessant media war to uproot him, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding suggest.

Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie has backed him publicly while Executive committee member Wilfred Osei has rebuffed the suggestions he should bow out.

Nyantakyi is hugely popular among the 123 delegates who voted him into office two years ago and seems the status quo will remain.

It's widely believed he will win another landslide victory if elections are held today despite the claims of a collapsed system at the Ghana federation.

The Black Stars failed attempt to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title which has remained elusive since 1982 has ruffled feathers in the West African country.

The media is sharply divided over Nyantakyi's tenure with accusation and counter-accusations being slapped on daily basis.

It appears it's becoming fatigue with Nyantakyi determined to see out the remainder of his tenure which expires in 2019.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com