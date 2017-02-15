Fit-again Kwadwo Asamoah training with his Juventus team mates ahead of Palermo clash

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah is in line to play against Palermo this weekend in the Italian seria A after finally going past two years of pain and injury.

The former Udinese man is in line for some game time again and has clearly profited from excluding himself from the Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana finished fourth in Gabon.

HISTORY:

Asamoah started the season alongside Evra and Brazilian Alex Sandro as the only recognised Juve first team fullbacks.

However, Asamoah's injury problems saw him fall down the pecking order. He was face with a difficult choice in January when Ghana coach Avram Grant asked his to be part of the squad for AFCON 2017.

The former Black Stars number 10 turned down the opportunity to represent his nation and instead spent the winter break training with Juventus ahead of the second round of the Serie A.

The decision delighted the Juventus hierarchy particularly coach Maximiliano Allegri who has rewarded Asamoah with starts since the turn of the year.

His main opponent for the starting role Patrice Evra has since been transferred by Juventus following Asamoah's fantastic displays.

The veteran ex-Manchester United defender has left Turin for his home nation after a two-and-a-half-year spell with the Serie A champions.

Marseille have completed the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed. The 35-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract at the Stade Velodrome, with Marseille not disclosing the fee.

Kwadwo Asamoah



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com