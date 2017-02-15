Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh voted man of the match in Al Hilal win over Triea Albiga



Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh was voted man of the match for Al Hilal in their 1-0 win over Triea Albiga on Tuesday.

The in-form attacker grabbed the only goal of the match in 13th minutes.

The win sees Al Hilal maintain their top psoition on the league table which is just five games old.

Tetteh was crowned the best player after his solitary strike in the Sudanese top-flight.

