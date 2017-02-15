Techiman City withdraws injunction case against Ghana FA



Relegated Premier League side Techiman City have withdrawn its injunction case against the Ghana FA on Wednesday.

City were seeking to place an injunction on the league over claims that are unclear.

The club's owner Charles Ntim was praying on the court to freeze the Ghanaian top-flight which started at the weekend.

But the club has written to the High Court to discontinue the case in the interest of Ghana football, it has been claimed.

The latest decision means the second round of matches will go ahead unabated this weekend.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com