Ex-Ghana FA chief Dr Nyaho Tamakloe rejects calls for Nyantakyi's resignation, insists critics can only 'shout'



Ex-Ghana FA chief Dr Nyaho Tamakloe insists no one can force Kwesi Nyantakyi out of office, insisting critics can only "shout from the rooftops".

Tamakloe says the calls for his resignation are misplaced and should be disregarded.

Nyantakyi, the Ghanaian FA leader has come under some sort of pressure to quit following the Black Stars unflattering fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Critics claim his 12-year tenure has been a failure and want to force him out.

However, Nyantakyi, who is a member of the powerful FIFA council, has rejected the resignation calls.

And his former boss Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has waded into the controversy, insisting such calls are unwarranted.

"What you are seeing can easily be equated to a national government. The national government is elected through the constitution," he told Kumasi-based Adehye FM

"If the constitution says whoever gets the majority wins, then the person who gets the majority wins.

"For one way or the other within a short time, if you see that that government in power is not doing well, you have no business telling the government to resign.

"All you can do is to shout. All you can do is to shout," he emphasized

"You cannot force that government out of power. The same thing applies to Kwesi Nyantakyi.

"Until there is an election that the people decide otherwise, you have to sit cool until he finish his term or he decides to leave. No government can force him out of power."

By Patrick Akoto



