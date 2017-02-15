Ex-Ghana FA chief Jawula urges current administration to SNUB foreign coaches for Black Stars job

Former Ghana FA chairman Lepowura MND Jawula wants to current administration to appoint a local coach to handle the Black Stars.

The CAF member says foreigners have failed the country and have nothing new to offer.

Jawula wants ex-internationals like former Cameroon assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, Kwesi Appiah, Samuel Osei Kuffour and Ghana-born ex-France captain Marcel Desailly.

The Ghana Football Association have begun the process of appointing a new coach to replace Avram Grant .

''These foreign coaches have failed us; they are a waste of money and they are not going to help us so we must abandon them,'' Jawula told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview.

