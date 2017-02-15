I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 11:53 CET

Ghanaian second tier side Techiman Eleven Wonders sign Ebusua Dwarfs' Agya Fuseini

Bechem United bagged three thousand Ghana cedis from their game against MC Alger in the CAF Confederation cup game.

The Ghana MTN FA Cup winners recorded a 2-1 win over the Algerian side and will now have to be defensively apt if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The Hunters are currently in Accra sharpening their skills for what is expected to be a keenly contested encounter in Algeria.

Bechem United are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

“Peace is done two. And love too. (Paix se fait à deux. - Et l'amour aussi)”
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img