Ghanaian second tier side Techiman Eleven Wonders sign Ebusua Dwarfs' Agya Fuseini

Bechem United bagged three thousand Ghana cedis from their game against MC Alger in the CAF Confederation cup game.

The Ghana MTN FA Cup winners recorded a 2-1 win over the Algerian side and will now have to be defensively apt if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The Hunters are currently in Accra sharpening their skills for what is expected to be a keenly contested encounter in Algeria.

Bechem United are playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

