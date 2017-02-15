I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 11:03 CET

Bechem United depart for Algeria on Thursday ahead of MC Alger clash


Bechem United will depart to Algeria ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup reverse fixture against MC Algers.

The Ghanaian recorded a 2-1 win over the side in the first leg in Accra.

The 2016 FA Cup champions travel to the North African side hoping to avoid defeat to progress to the next stage.

The Hunters are making their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

PEOPLE WHO ARE MISCONTRUED MUST KEEP ON STANDING FIRM AND ALWAYS THINK THAT WHAT IS THEIRS SHALL SURELY COME WHEN THE TIME IS RIPE. "LET THEM TALK ABOUT YOU BUT DON'T LET IT BE PROVEN"
