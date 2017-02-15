Bechem United depart for Algeria on Thursday ahead of MC Alger clash



Bechem United will depart to Algeria ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup reverse fixture against MC Algers.

The Ghanaian recorded a 2-1 win over the side in the first leg in Accra.

The 2016 FA Cup champions travel to the North African side hoping to avoid defeat to progress to the next stage.

The Hunters are making their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

