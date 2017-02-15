Versatile Granada midfielder Mubarak Wakaso willing to play anywhere



Granada new boy Mubarak Wakaso has insisted that he will play wherever coach Lucas Alcaraz wants him to for the Filipinos.

The Ghanaian climbed off the bench in the side's 4-0 defeat to Eibar in the Spanish top-flight on Monday.

And the African has insisted he will play anywhere for the side.

"I don't have any problems playing in any position," Wakaso was quoted as saying by his club's official website.

"I'll compete in whichever position the manager wants me to play.

"I'm here to help the team and my teammates.

"Everyone knows that things haven't been going as well as expected, but I've seen a lot of quality amongst my new teammates.

"We can do something good between now and the end of the season."

The 26-year-old is on loan from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

Mubarak Wakaso



