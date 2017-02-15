Ex-Sunderland star Asamoah Gyan found guilty of having 'unethical hair' in UAE



Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is deemed to have "immoral hair" under United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines.

Gyan, who plays for Dubai-based Al Ahli, is among more than 40 players considered to have "unethical hair" in the gulf.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his "un-Islamic" hair by the referee before playing for his club side Al Shabab.

The Saudi rule bans mohawk-style cuts.

Some Islamic teachings ban 'Qaza' hairstyles, which include mohawks, because only part of the head is shaved, leaving other parts unshaven.

It's unclear if the Ghana international will be told to cut his hair.

