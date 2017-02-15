I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 11:03 CET

Black Stars technical team yet to receive bonuses after AFCON

By MyJoyOnline

Members of the Black Stars technical team are peeved following the Youth and Sports Ministry's failure to pay them after the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Is been almost two weeks since Ghana returned from Gabon after finishing fourth in this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

According to a Joy Sports report, with the exception of departed coach Avram Grant, the entire technical team have not been paid by the sports Ministry.

Fitness trainer Jamie Lawrence, Avram Grant's right hand man Gerard Nus have been lodging at the Alisa Hotel here in Accra since their arrival waiting on the Sports Ministry to settle them.

Our sources reveal both men and the rest of the technical team are owed bonuses not just from the AFCON but the qualifiers as well.

Ghana were disappointing as they finished fourth instead of winning the Ultimate.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

