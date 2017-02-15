I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 11:03 CET

Asamoah Gyan guilty of 'unethical hair' in the UAE

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of having "unethical hair" under United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines.

The 31-year-old who is on loan at Dubai-based Arabian Gulf League side Al Ahli from Shanghai SIPG is among more than 40 players to have been found guilty of having "unethical hair".

In 2012, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his "un-Islamic" hair by the referee before playing for his club side Al Shabab.

The Saudi rule bans mohawk-style cuts.
It is unclear what criteria the UAEFA are basing their own guidelines on.

According to Middle Eastern football website Ahdaaf, Al Wahda's Suhail Al-Mansoori (pictured below) was told to cut his hair while UAE international and 2016 Asian footballer of the year Omar Abdulrahman, who sports a similar style, was let off.

