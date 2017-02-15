Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah wins Man-of-the-Match in Hearts draw

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah was named the official Man-of-the Match in Monday's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana youth international was handed a starting role and was replaced by Samuel Konney after 85 minutes.

Mensah caused troubles for the Hearts of Oak defence but could not find the back of the net.

👏👏👏 Ropapa Mensah ( @RopapaMensah ) was named the Man-of-the-match in yesterday's game against @HeartsOfOakGH . #iafc pic.twitter.com/Eee83Xdh6W

— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) February 14, 2017

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com