Sports News | 15 February 2017 09:56 CET

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah wins Man-of-the-Match in Hearts draw

Inter Allies striker Ropapa Mensah was named the official Man-of-the Match in Monday's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak. 

The Ghana youth international was handed a starting role and was replaced by Samuel Konney after 85 minutes.

Mensah caused troubles for the Hearts of Oak defence but could not find the back of the net.

👏👏👏 Ropapa Mensah ( @RopapaMensah ) was named the Man-of-the-match in yesterday's game against @HeartsOfOakGH . #iafc pic.twitter.com/Eee83Xdh6W

— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) February 14, 2017

Sports News

