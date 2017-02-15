I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 09:56 CET

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic claims the local game is in a decline

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic claims Ghana football is on a downward spiral on his return to the country. 

The Croat felt the standard of play and quality of football was higher during his first spell.

Zdravko handled King Faisal and AshantiGold before leaving and says football has stagnated.

''There is stagnation in the level of football in Ghana,'' Lugarusic told sportscrusader in an interview.

''We used to dominate in Africa and world football, but it is not like it used to be.

''When I was here as a coach for the first time, the U-20 won the world cup, because the standard of football was very high but it is not like that these days. We are now struggling.

''I want to see the new generation rebuild the lost image.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

OUR POLITICIANS DELIBERATELY FAIL TO PROTEST TO THE APPROPRIATE QUARTERS EVEN THOUGH THEY FIND GENUINE GROUNDS TO DO SO.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img