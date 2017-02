FA Cup Committee Announces Clubs For 2016/17 Competition

The FA Cup Committee has announced the regional representatives for the 2016/17 competition.

Below are the teams from the various regions:

Eastern Region

Mampong Unique FC

Bepong Believers FC

Akroso Royals FC

Akosombo FC

Blue Skies Pelicans FC

Ashanti Region

Real Shooters

Natcosta FC

Quality FC

Atwima Mahoni FC

Subri Royal FC

Central Region

Cape Coast Metro Youth

Windy Professionals

Fetteh Youngsters

Nyarkrom youth

Efutu Great Kingdy

Suamponmang United

Brong Ahafo

Reformers FC

D.C United

Young Apostles FC

Nsuatre FC

Top Talent FC

Buffalo FC

Volta Region

Nadom FC

Area 51 FC

Narita FC

All Stars FC

Home Stars FC

Western Region

Dolphins FC

Rail Stars FC

Westlandes FC

Enchi All Stars

Himanman FC

Sefwi Juaboso All Stars

Northern Region

Sankara National

STK Stars

Mole National

Upper East Region

Pwalugu United

Garu United

Navrongo FC

Upper West Region

Yasin FC

Power Sporting Club

24 Hours FC

Greater Accra Region

True Democracy

Emmanuel City FC

Emmanuel FC

Madina Republicans

Shelter Force FC

Charity Stars