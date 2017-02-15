I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017

Goalkeeper Michael Sai linked with Ebusua Dwarfs

Goalkeeper Michael Sai could end up at Ebusua Dwarfs despite training with Hearts of Oak.

The former Ghana youth international is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Medeama.

Sai is reported to be talking to Dwarfs who need a another credible goalkeeper to give Frank Andoh competition.

The 24-year-old was trained at Nania FC and was previously at Berekum Chelsea.

