Goalkeeper Michael Sai linked with Ebusua Dwarfs

Goalkeeper Michael Sai could end up at Ebusua Dwarfs despite training with Hearts of Oak.

The former Ghana youth international is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Medeama.

Sai is reported to be talking to Dwarfs who need a another credible goalkeeper to give Frank Andoh competition.

The 24-year-old was trained at Nania FC and was previously at Berekum Chelsea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com