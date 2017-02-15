Sports News | 15 February 2017 08:43 CET
Goalkeeper Michael Sai linked with Ebusua Dwarfs
Goalkeeper Michael Sai could end up at Ebusua Dwarfs despite training with Hearts of Oak.
The former Ghana youth international is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Medeama.
Sai is reported to be talking to Dwarfs who need a another credible goalkeeper to give Frank Andoh competition.
The 24-year-old was trained at Nania FC and was previously at Berekum Chelsea.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
