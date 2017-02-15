I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 15 February 2017 08:43 CET

StarTimes to broadcast Berekum Chelsea-Kotoko cracker on Sunday; AshGold vrs Olympics on Sunday

Berekum Chelsea's Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park on Sunday will be telecast live.

This has been confirmed by broadcast right holders StarTimes for Week 2.

Chelsea will be playing their first home match of the season and will be seeking a return to winning ways after losing 2-1 at Tema Youth last week.

The Ashgold-Olympics match in Obuasi will also be telecast live on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

POSITION IS NOT A POSSESSION
By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img